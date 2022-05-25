Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of Colicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 466.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 933,682 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 284.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in Colicity by 616.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 512,109 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colicity by 101.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 766,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 385,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colicity stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,380. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

