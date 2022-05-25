Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $2.74 Million in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Fortune Rise Acquisition comprises about 1.6% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 8.85% of Fortune Rise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 1,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,251. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

