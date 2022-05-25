Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $501,000 in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,637,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000.

LSPRU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Wednesday. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

