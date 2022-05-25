Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.59% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,800. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.