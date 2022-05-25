Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Liberty Resources Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 1.61% of Liberty Resources Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIBY remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,469. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

