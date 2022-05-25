Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. 86,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

