Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.11% of Lakeland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $973.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.