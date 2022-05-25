Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 608,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000. Burtech Acquisition comprises approximately 3.6% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000.

BRKHU stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

