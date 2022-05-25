Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

FITB stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.