Filecoin (FIL) Price Tops $8.36 on Top Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $368.55 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00028211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 212,745,072 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

