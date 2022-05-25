FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.79 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

