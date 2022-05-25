FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $290,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $248.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

