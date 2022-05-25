FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $205,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

