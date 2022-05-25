FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

CFG opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

