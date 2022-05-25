FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $223,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

