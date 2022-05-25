FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in RH were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,829,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.72.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

