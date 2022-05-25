FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

