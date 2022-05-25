Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of FNWD opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finward Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

