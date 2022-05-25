Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of FNWD opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finward Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Finward Bancorp (Get Rating)
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
