First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $70.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,005,000 after buying an additional 185,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. 574,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,725. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.