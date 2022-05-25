First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $36.65

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.65, but opened at $37.73. First Bancorp shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,938 shares of company stock valued at $186,306. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,336,000 after buying an additional 67,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,199,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

