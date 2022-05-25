First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FBPI stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

