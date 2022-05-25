First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 70,679 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,584. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.78 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

