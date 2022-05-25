First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Horizon worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

