First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.91% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.