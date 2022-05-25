First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.63 Million

Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $65.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the lowest is $65.10 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $61.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $263.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $265.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.60 million, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $284.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. 34,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,618. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $761.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

