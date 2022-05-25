First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

FSFG opened at $24.52 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

