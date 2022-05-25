First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period.
