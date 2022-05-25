First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

