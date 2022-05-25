First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FPF stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $26.26.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
