First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

