First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,140. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

