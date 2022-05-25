First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.20 and last traded at $96.98. 7,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 8,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.76.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05.
