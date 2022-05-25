First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 278,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 461,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

