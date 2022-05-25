First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 278,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 461,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.
