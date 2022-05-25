First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 206,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 458,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

