First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

FTSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

