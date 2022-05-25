Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 5.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.79. Approximately 7,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,181,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,413,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $25,208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

