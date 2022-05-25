FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.31. 366,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,572. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average of $235.29.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.