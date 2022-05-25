Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,676. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 44.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth $347,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.