Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.
Shares of FLR stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,676. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.
In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 44.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth $347,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
