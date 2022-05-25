Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 311344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

