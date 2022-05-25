Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,635 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 58,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 459,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 367,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,558,133. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

