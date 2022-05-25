Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,091. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $961.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.