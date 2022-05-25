Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $316.27. 78,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

