Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.93. 6,924,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,942,586. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

