Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

VDE stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.16. 67,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,783. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $117.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

