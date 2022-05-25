Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $170.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,101. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

