Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 1,516,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,209,543. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

