Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

