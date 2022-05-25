Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

