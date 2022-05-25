Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,488 shares of company stock worth $95,267. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 734,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 16,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,456. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

