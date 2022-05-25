Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Up 7,100.0% in May

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FRTN stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,779. Fortran has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Fortran Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortran (FRTN)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.